Weather Forecast For Hume
HUME, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze then Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
