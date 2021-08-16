Weather Forecast For Hume

HUME, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Haze then Areas Of Smoke High 92 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Haze during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



