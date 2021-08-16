Cancel
Farlington, KS

Sun forecast for Farlington — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Farlington Daily
Farlington Daily
 5 days ago

(FARLINGTON, KS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farlington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bSxsGed00

  • Monday, August 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Farlington Daily

Farlington Daily

With Farlington Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

