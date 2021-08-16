Weather Forecast For Lima
LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
