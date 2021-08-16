4-Day Weather Forecast For Nixon
NIXON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke
- High 100 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0