Leadore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LEADORE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 90 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 85 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
