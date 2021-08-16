4-Day Weather Forecast For Paynes Creek
PAYNES CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze
- High 101 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0