4-Day Weather Forecast For Paynes Creek

PAYNES CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Haze High 101 °F, low 67 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 60 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.