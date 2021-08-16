Elk City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 88 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 70 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
