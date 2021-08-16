Elk City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 88 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 70 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 72 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.