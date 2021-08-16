Daily Weather Forecast For Soda Springs
SODA SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
