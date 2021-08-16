Mitchell Daily Weather Forecast
MITCHELL, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
