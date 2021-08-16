Weather Forecast For Paisley
PAISLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 93 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 76 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
