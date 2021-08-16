Weather Forecast For Paisley

PAISLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 93 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 76 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight High 74 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.