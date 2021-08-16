Weather Forecast For Brevig Mission
BREVIG MISSION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of fog during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 45 °F, low 35 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of rain and snow during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 46 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 48 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 48 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
