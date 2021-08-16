Winifred Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WINIFRED, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 95 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
