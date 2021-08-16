Winifred Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WINIFRED, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 95 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 22 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



