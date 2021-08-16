4-Day Weather Forecast For Glendale
GLENDALE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 16 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
