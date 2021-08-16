Arthur Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARTHUR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0