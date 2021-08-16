4-Day Weather Forecast For New Leipzig

NEW LEIPZIG, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 100 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 22 mph



