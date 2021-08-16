4-Day Weather Forecast For New Leipzig
NEW LEIPZIG, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 100 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
