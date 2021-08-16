Monday set for rain in Marshall — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MARSHALL, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Marshall Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marshall:

Monday, August 16 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 55 °F, low 45 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 55 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 54 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.