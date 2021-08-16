Delmita Daily Weather Forecast

DELMITA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F 3 to 14 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 76 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 77 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 76 °F 3 to 14 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.