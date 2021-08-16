Delmita Daily Weather Forecast
DELMITA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 77 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 76 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
