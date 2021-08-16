Winnett Daily Weather Forecast
WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 100 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas Of Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
