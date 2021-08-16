Winnett Daily Weather Forecast

WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 100 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas Of Smoke High 90 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.