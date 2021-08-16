Elida Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELIDA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
