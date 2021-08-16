Daily Weather Forecast For Wakita
WAKITA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
