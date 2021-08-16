Cancel
Navajo Dam, NM

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Navajo Dam

Navajo Dam Updates
 5 days ago

(NAVAJO DAM, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Navajo Dam Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Navajo Dam:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bSxrXNX00

  • Monday, August 16

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Navajo Dam Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

