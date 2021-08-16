Metaline Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of smoke overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Areas Of Smoke
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Areas Of Smoke
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
