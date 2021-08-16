Vaughn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
VAUGHN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
