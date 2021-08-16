3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Angoon
(ANGOON, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Angoon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Angoon:
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Rain
- High 57 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Light rain likely then rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
