Sharon Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHARON GROVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
