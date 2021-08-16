Daily Weather Forecast For Supai
SUPAI, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then haze during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
