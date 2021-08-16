Daily Weather Forecast For Supai

SUPAI, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny then haze during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 16 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.