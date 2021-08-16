Wamsutter Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WAMSUTTER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 19
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
