Wamsutter Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WAMSUTTER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Patchy Smoke High 88 °F, low 56 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, August 19 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.