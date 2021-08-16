Daily Weather Forecast For Neche
NECHE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
