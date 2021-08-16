Rockland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROCKLAND, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 99 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while haze then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 93 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
