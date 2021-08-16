4-Day Weather Forecast For Dell City
DELL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0