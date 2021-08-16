Where I Work: Community Synagogue’s Daniel Gropper

Why the community where I live is special and what serving the community has meant to me. Jupiter Inlet Colony is a small town, with about 400+ people. It is a place that once you cross Cato's Bridge you can relax and enjoy the Atlantic Ocean firsthand. In Jupiter Inlet Colony, not all of the houses are not on the Ocean. But the developers of the community provided the plan for the town to have 2 wonderful pathways to wooden decks that are right on the beach with direct views of the Ocean. The pathways have trees along the side that create a tunnel effect and shade as you approach the Ocean. You can walk easily to the Ocean no matter which house you live in. Jupiter Inlet Colony is a place with friendly neighbors and people supporting and helping each other. The town commission has helped to keep the town as one of the most desirable places in Palm Beach County to live. The commissioners and mayor have completed major capital projects like the undergrounding of utilities, water and sewer projects, and installing new roads.