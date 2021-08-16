Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rye, NY

Where I Work: Community Synagogue’s Daniel Gropper

By Lauren Mehrara
myrye.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere I Work showcases people who work in Rye. The feature is inspired in part by exploring how the pandemic has impacted our work environment and part by wanting to understand how and where people work inside the City of Rye. Your Name: Daniel Gropper, Rabbi. Your Company: Community Synagogue...

myrye.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rye, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synagogue#Art#Work Environment#Community Synagogue#Jewish#Religious School#Tibetan#First Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Public Safetyseeleylake.com

Work with others' strengths for the good of the community

Thank you for the heart-warming article even in the face of the fire tragedy. Chief Dave Lane made such positive comments on the efforts of neighbors and the community members coming together for the good of all. As he said, it wasn’t perfect but it worked. Wouldn’t it be wonderful...
Rye, NYmyrye.com

Where I Work: Rye Free Reading Room’s Director Chris Shoemaker

Where I Work showcases people who work in Rye. The feature is inspired in part by exploring how the pandemic has impacted our work environment and part by wanting to understand how and where people work inside the City of Rye. Today we meet library director Chris Shoemaker. Do you...
Museumserienewsnow.com

The Community Gem: A Work of Art

The Museum has been the focus of Art and Culture for over 100 years. The Museum is currently featuring works by David King and Beatrice Lebreton. The popular Gallery nights are returning in the fall, with high expectations. The Museum is also a popular location for weddings. The Museum is...
Henderson, KYWTVW

Where Are They On That Project: Henderson Christian Community Outreach

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- With drooping ceiling tiles, impromptu office space, and freezers that require more power than the building can provide, it’s more than time for a change for the Henderson Christian Community Outreach. The Christian Outreach held a groundbreaking ceremony in early April, with the hopes that construction would...
EconomyNBC4 Columbus

Local Bank Works to Uplift the Community

Sponsored Content by The Union Bank Co. You would think any bank would put it’s sole focus on the bottom line, the dollars and cents of the business. But for The Union Bank Co., giving back to the community is just as important. We learn more about the on-going efforts...
ReligionWWLP 22News

A look at a few important works by Daniel Chester French

Mass Appeal – Our next stop at Chesterwood was the bright studio of Daniel Chester French, where he did much of his work. Tour guide Nancy Sheriden Kojima joined us to talk about two of his important works – “George Washington” and the “Lincoln Memorial”.
Politicsatlantanews.net

Ex-Jupiter Inlet Colony Commissioner Dr Saeed Khan: Why the community where I live is special

Why the community where I live is special and what serving the community has meant to me. Jupiter Inlet Colony is a small town, with about 400+ people. It is a place that once you cross Cato's Bridge you can relax and enjoy the Atlantic Ocean firsthand. In Jupiter Inlet Colony, not all of the houses are not on the Ocean. But the developers of the community provided the plan for the town to have 2 wonderful pathways to wooden decks that are right on the beach with direct views of the Ocean. The pathways have trees along the side that create a tunnel effect and shade as you approach the Ocean. You can walk easily to the Ocean no matter which house you live in. Jupiter Inlet Colony is a place with friendly neighbors and people supporting and helping each other. The town commission has helped to keep the town as one of the most desirable places in Palm Beach County to live. The commissioners and mayor have completed major capital projects like the undergrounding of utilities, water and sewer projects, and installing new roads.
RecipesCleveland Jewish News

Specialty challah class at Park Synagogue

Park Synagogue will present “Beyond the Braid: Taking Challah Baking to the Next Level” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 on Zoom. Challah baker Jessica Grosman will offer an online demo class to learn to make individual challah roses, a seasonal apple-stuffed challah and a crown challah studded with dried fruit, all suited for the High Holy Days.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Community shows concern for departed ed tech I’s

Over a dozen people attended the Aug. 11 Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District school committee meeting in support of two education technician I’s whose contracts were not renewed. In the days following the meeting, Alternative Organizational Structure 98 Superintendent Robert Kahler declined to name the two, who were unnamed at the meeting, or to share any information on the situation. He cited personnel issues he said are not public information.
Posted by
sevendaysvt

A Historic Synagogue in Burlington’s Old North End Is For Sale

The Gothic Revival building at 168 Archibald Street in Burlington, listed for sale last week by Pomerleau Real Estate, is not your typical piece of property. The structure’s maroon brick façade is lined with pointed arch windows and small circular openings known as oculi. A larger oculus, inscribed with a Star of David, is set above the large, white arched doorway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy