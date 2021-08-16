Beverly Daily Weather Forecast
BEVERLY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
