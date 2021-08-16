4-Day Weather Forecast For Paris
PARIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
