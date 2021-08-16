4-Day Weather Forecast For Paris

PARIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 91 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



