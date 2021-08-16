Shishmaref Daily Weather Forecast
SHISHMAREF, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Slight chance of light rain then areas of fog during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 44 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of fog during the day; while areas of fog then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 45 °F, low 37 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Light Rain
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 51 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
