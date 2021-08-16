Shishmaref Daily Weather Forecast

SHISHMAREF, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Slight chance of light rain then areas of fog during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 44 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of fog during the day; while areas of fog then slight chance of light rain overnight High 45 °F, low 37 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Light Rain High 50 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 51 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



