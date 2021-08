At least 28 people have died and about 80 have been injured this Sunday when a tanker loaded with gasoline exploded in Altalil, north Lebanon, amid a fuel supply crisis that has paralyzed the country. Two hundred people were around the vehicle when the explosion occurred, after triggering a confrontation with firearms between those who wanted to refuel, according to security sources cited by Reuters. The Army had confiscated the tanker concealed by a group of speculators and was distributing the gasoline in the Akkar district.