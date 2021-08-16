4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.