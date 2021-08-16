4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake George
LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
