Weather Forecast For Butte
BUTTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
