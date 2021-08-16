Innovest Global Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Natural Gas Supplier

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Strainsforpains, Inc. (OTC Markets:EBYH), a New York-based purveyor of enterprise-class technology solutions for the cannabis industry, announces that it has signeda letter of intent to acquire Cannasphere Biotech, LLC, an Arizona-based developer and manufacturer of water-soluble, nanoliposomal cannabinoid products serving business clients in the cannabis industry.Poised to emerge as a global player in the rapidly-growing cannabis and CBD markets, Strainsforpains is well-positioned with its database of cannabis cultivars and strain varietals to capitalize on Cannasphere's proprietary intellectual property, expertise in the cannabis space, and industry relationships. Distribution of Cannasphere Biotech's groundbreaking nanoliposomal cannabinoid products will assist Strainsforpains in expanding its business into several revenue-producing verticals.