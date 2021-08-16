Stebbins Weather Forecast
STEBBINS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 49 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
