Daily Weather Forecast For Fargo
FARGO, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
