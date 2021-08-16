Daily Weather Forecast For Fargo

FARGO, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 93 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



