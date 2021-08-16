IAEA Nuclear Applications Laboratories Gearing up for Future Challenges

Advances in materials science and technology are helping to extend the lives of nuclear power plants, so countries can continue reaping their clean energy benefits. “The cost of refurbishing a nuclear power plant for long term operation is much lower than building a new nuclear power plant,” said Ed Bradley, Team Leader in Nuclear Power Plant Operation and Engineering Support at the IAEA. “Long term operation of a nuclear power plant is an excellent opportunity to improve the sustainability of the current nuclear generation, since it is one of the most cost-effective sources of low carbon electricity. With the materials and technology that we have today compared to in the past, this has become an attractive and competitive option for many countries that are trying to decarbonize.”