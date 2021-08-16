Cancel
IAEA Nuclear Applications Laboratories Gearing up for Future Challenges

International Atomic Energy Agency
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor over 60 years, the IAEA’s nuclear applications laboratories have provided Member States with applied research into human health, food security, and environmental protection. The laboratories have shared their scientific findings with many countries and trained thousands of visiting scientists from around the world. Over the years, this work has only become more relevant, with research into emerging zoonotic diseases like COVID-19 and global issues like cancer care and climate smart agriculture. Through the Renovation for the Nuclear Applications Laboratories (ReNuAL) initiative the IAEA has raised more than €45 million in extrabudgetary funds to modernize this unique scientific centre based just outside of Vienna in Seibersdorf, Austria and better position the laboratories to help address the emerging needs of Member States.

