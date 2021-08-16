Leopold Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LEOPOLD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
