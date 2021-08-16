Grand Portage Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
