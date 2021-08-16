‘We are gonna get some real investment’: AlleCo Exec Fitzgerald says of infrastructure bill
The bill, if passed by the U.S. House, will be the largest investment into American infrastructure in decades. It has its critics. Some conservatives say the bill isn’t financed correctly and spends too much on nontraditional infrastructure, aka not roads and bridges. Transit advocates say the percentage given to public transit is too small, and the bill could make greenhouse gas emissions worse by incentivizing driving too much and the public transit share is lower than historical allocations.www.penncapital-star.com
