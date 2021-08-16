Predictmedix Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Native Village Corporation Goldbelt has announced a new program that aims to assist their shareholders impacted by COVID pandemic. The program is being done through funds that were made available through the recent US supreme court decision to allow Alaska Native Corporations to access the 2020 Federal CARES Act funding. President and CEO of Goldbelt, McHugh Pierre, said they received $11 million dollars in total, and that this program is the main one they are providing, but will not be the only one.