Predictmedix Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ('Predictmedix' or the 'Company'), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ('MZ') to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
