Jupiter Wellness Applies for IND number from the US Food and Drug Administration
Following positive results from the JW-100 investigator initiated trials for Eczema, Jupiter Wellness to commence US FDA program. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced it has requested an IND number from the US Federal Drug Administration in preparation for a pre-IND submission to review preclinical and clinical studies for the use of JW-100 in the treatment of patients with mild to moderate eczema.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
