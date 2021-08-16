Cancel
The Yellow Center of the Deadliest Flower is a Lifeline to Farmers – and the Planet

By Andy Corbley
Good News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Kenya, a drive through the Central Highlands will sometimes reveal a landscape covered in a beautiful white-petaled flower with a lethal secret. The yellow center of the Chrysanthemum cinerariifolium contains one of the world’s great natural insecticides, that as well as being totally harmless to plants, humans, and animals, supports the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of rural Kenyans who supply much of the world’s pyrethrum, the principle chemical in the flower.

