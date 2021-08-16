The Yellow Center of the Deadliest Flower is a Lifeline to Farmers – and the Planet

The farming industry has been coming under scrutiny in recent years because of the serious impact many large-scale farms have on the environment. With concerns over environmental health growing, there has been an increased effort to find ways to grow the food we need in a sustainable way. And one farm in Australia may be well on the way to doing just that. The Food Agility Co-operative Research Centre has just announced they will partner with Charles Sturt University to develop the Global Digital Farm, the world's first completely "hands-free," fully-automated farm (via Charles Sturt University).