Linda Cook review: ‘Free Guy’ is well worth the money

Dir: Shawn Levy. Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi. 12A, 115 mins. Free Guy opens on the life of an average guy who, in this case, happens also to be named Guy (Ryan Reynolds). Each morning he gets up, waves to his goldfish, eats his cereal, grabs his morning coffee (a medium with cream and two sugars), and heads to his job at the bank. There he chats idly with his security guard buddy (Lil Rel Howery), even as they have to drop to the floor – hands up – during one of the day’s routine armed robberies. What Guy doesn’t realise, and what the audience are slowly clued into, is that he’s actually an NPC (or non-player character) in a videogame called Free City. And the NPCs, really, are nothing more than walking backdrops that fill space while the players get to live their wildest, most chaotically unhinged dreams.