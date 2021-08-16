Cancel
Video Games

Linda Cook review: ‘Free Guy’ is well worth the money

By Linda Cook
ourquadcities.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most enjoyable video-game movies isn’t based on a real video game. “Free Guy,” which made more than $28 million domestically at the box office, already is headed for a sequel. No wonder. It’s an eye-catching, rollicking story about a person who discovers he can be more than...

MoviesSacramento Bee

Movie review: ‘Free Guy’ a hit-and-miss look at video game culture

The latest blockbuster to bring video games to the big screen is the bold, brash and self-aware (literally) “Free Guy,” a film that trains its sights on those oft disposable “nonplayer characters” that populate the edges of the video game world. Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is one such character, living and working in the world of Free City, where every day he gets the same coffee, works as a bank teller, and happily hits the deck when a player barges in to rob the bank several times a day. Guy and his pal Buddy (Lil Rel) are more than content to be background players in someone else’s narrative, as they’ve been programmed to be.
Video Gamestheaureview.com

Film Review: Free Guy creates a genuine comedic actioner out of its modern gaming cliches

Whilst movies based on video games continue to mostly earn a reaction that’s far less enthused than their source material, the video game inspired flick is another story entirely. Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, the latest Jumanji films (Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level), the vast amount of time-loop movies, Sucker Punch (y’all know you’re coming around on this one)…all clearly inspired projects where the narrative rests comfortably within an open-world ripe for “real world” interaction that earned a championed response from audiences and critics alike.
Video GamesSuperHeroHype

Free Guy Review: Ryan Reynolds Is NPC, Universal

As Free Guy begins, with an enthusiastically blank-faced Ryan Reynolds excitedly going through a generic and dull morning routine, things may seem familiar. The generic clothes, the coffee order, the crazy cat lady down the street…It’s The LEGO Movie all over again, in live-action. But while Chris Pratt’s Emmet ultimately...
Video GamesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FREE GUY Review; "Hilarious, Heartwarming, And Action-Packed...Everything A Video Game Movie Should Be"

Free Guy is another movie that slipped down the release calendar due to COVID-19, but it seems fair to say that this one was worth the wait. From the start, the prospect of an action-adventure that puts the spotlight on an NPC (non-player character) in a video game world was intriguing, and director Shawn Levy (mostly) manages to nail the concept in this riotously enjoyable blockbuster that’s big on laughs and surprisingly full of heart.
Video Gamesdailybruin.com

Movie Review: ‘Free Guy’ demonstrates successful world building, fails narrative depth

In a world programmed by zeroes and ones, “Free Guy” breathes life into NPCs. Starring Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy” has all the stereotypical elements of a blockbuster film: action-packed violence, punchy one-liners and an unrequited romance. Even so, the film manages to maintain a level of originality – one that effectively appeals to the niche of video gamers in present society. Reynolds plays the lead role of Guy, an NPC, or non-player character, in a fictional video game known as Free City. Destined to exist within his routine – which includes walking to work with his best friend, Buddy (Lil Rel Howery), and ordering coffee with cream and two sugars – Guy lives a life without meaning.
Moviessandiegouniontribune.com

Review: ‘Free Guy’ tests the limits of Ryan Reynolds’ charm. He doesn’t pass

The California Times is committed to reviewing theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials. The latest blockbuster to bring video...
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Free Guy review: A light-hearted satire of video games let down by brand loyalty

Dir: Shawn Levy. Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi. 12A, 115 mins. Free Guy opens on the life of an average guy who, in this case, happens also to be named Guy (Ryan Reynolds). Each morning he gets up, waves to his goldfish, eats his cereal, grabs his morning coffee (a medium with cream and two sugars), and heads to his job at the bank. There he chats idly with his security guard buddy (Lil Rel Howery), even as they have to drop to the floor – hands up – during one of the day’s routine armed robberies. What Guy doesn’t realise, and what the audience are slowly clued into, is that he’s actually an NPC (or non-player character) in a videogame called Free City. And the NPCs, really, are nothing more than walking backdrops that fill space while the players get to live their wildest, most chaotically unhinged dreams.
Video GamesRichmond.com

Movie review: In 'Free Guy,' a videogame 'Truman Show'

In upside-down simulations, time loops and video games turned inside out, a growing body of movies trade on the feeling of living in a false reality — of being a glitch in the matrix. Virtual realities turn real (“Ready Player One”), television sets peel away (“The Truman Show”), dream states don’t wake (“Inception”), arcade characters break free (“Wreck-It Ralph”).
MoviesABC13 Houston

Review: 'Free Guy' full of heart and soul

NEW YORK -- A new movie out Friday only in theaters features Ryan Reynolds as a background character, known as a non-player character (NPC). He becomes a "Free Guy" with a mind of his own. The action takes place inside and outside a game that was invented just for this movie.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Will There be a Free Guy Sequel?

Directed by Shawn Levy (‘Night at the Museum’), ‘Free Guy’ is a science fiction action-comedy film. It revolves around Guy, a non-playable character or NPC in an open-world video game called ‘Free City.’ According to the in-game storyline, Guy is a bank teller. One day, Guy suddenly realizes that he is inside a video game due to a program created by Millie. This sets Guy off on an incredible journey filled with adventure, danger, and romance.

