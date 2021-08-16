Weather Forecast For Jordan Valley
JORDAN VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 94 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
