Weather Forecast For Jordan Valley

JORDAN VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 94 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 28 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



