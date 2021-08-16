Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Sensorio adds special night Labor Day Weekend

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
Added date gives visitors and extra day to experience the normally sold-out exhibit

–Visitors to Paso Robles will have an additional opportunity to experience Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio with a special added Monday evening for Labor Day’s long weekend. Normally sold-out weeks in advance, this added evening offers a new opportunity to experience the exhibit featuring internationally acclaimed light artist Bruce Munro’s 15-acre Field of Light and recently added Light Towers.

“We hope that this will give everyone a chance to experience Bruce Munro’s ethereal exhibits,” said Sensorio Executive Director Paul Haught. “There are plenty of tickets available and it’s such a great way to wrap up the busy holiday weekend.” Food and beverages including wine/beer, snacks and meals, will be available for purchase, and visitors can enhance their long weekend experience with a VIP option, which includes exclusive access to a terrace overlooking Field of Light, with an Airstream bar, private tables and fire pits, and other amenities.

Light at Sensorio will now be open Monday, Sept. 6 in addition to Sept. 3-5 over the Labor Day long weekend at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. Tickets are now available online. For more information, the public may visit sensoriopaso.com.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

