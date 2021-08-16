Sensorio adds special night Labor Day Weekend

Added date gives visitors and extra day to experience the normally sold-out exhibit

–Visitors to Paso Robles will have an additional opportunity to experience Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio with a special added Monday evening for Labor Day’s long weekend. Normally sold-out weeks in advance, this added evening offers a new opportunity to experience the exhibit featuring internationally acclaimed light artist Bruce Munro’s 15-acre Field of Light and recently added Light Towers.

“We hope that this will give everyone a chance to experience Bruce Munro’s ethereal exhibits,” said Sensorio Executive Director Paul Haught. “There are plenty of tickets available and it’s such a great way to wrap up the busy holiday weekend.” Food and beverages including wine/beer, snacks and meals, will be available for purchase, and visitors can enhance their long weekend experience with a VIP option, which includes exclusive access to a terrace overlooking Field of Light, with an Airstream bar, private tables and fire pits, and other amenities.

Light at Sensorio will now be open Monday, Sept. 6 in addition to Sept. 3-5 over the Labor Day long weekend at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. Tickets are now available online. For more information, the public may visit sensoriopaso.com.